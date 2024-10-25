Venice to double the number of “paid days” for tourists
Venice authorities are increasing the number of days with paid entrance to the historic center.
The authorities of Venice, Italy, have announced their intention to increase the number of days in 2025 when the entrance to the historic city center will be paid for tourists. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
According to the publication, in 2024, visitors had to pay 5 euros (or 10 euros if they bought a ticket less than 4 days before arrival) to walk the streets of Venice on weekends or holidays. In total, there were only 29 “paid days” on the calendar.
However, starting next year, the system, which has been tested and found to be successful, will be in effect for a total of 54 days. As before, the requirement will not apply to those who stay in the city overnight or visit relatives.
The city council claims that Venice has turned from a symbol of “excessive tourism” to the first place on the planet to find an effective way to combat this phenomenon. However, critics argue that the paid entrance fee allegedly failed to cover the budget for its implementation and turned the living city into a museum exhibit.
The city of Venice has introduced a restriction on the size of tourist groups to 25 people and bans the use of loudspeakers by guides. Violators face fines of 25 to 500 euros.