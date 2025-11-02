$42.080.01
Variable cloudiness without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

On November 2, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with morning fog in most regions, except for the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. The air temperature will be 11-16°C, and up to 18°C in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and the south of Odesa region.

Variable cloudiness without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, November 2, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, except for the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, fog is expected in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly southerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 11-16°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the south of Odesa region up to 18°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 11-13°.

Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again31.10.25, 16:59 • 84615 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine