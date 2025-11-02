Variable cloudiness without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, November 2, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, except for the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, fog is expected in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly southerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 11-16°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the south of Odesa region up to 18°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 11-13°.

