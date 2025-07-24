Variable cloudiness without precipitation: forecast for Ukraine on July 24 24 July 2025

On Thursday, July 24, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on July 24, calm weather without precipitation in Ukraine will be caused by a field of slightly elevated atmospheric pressure and a warm air mass, although somewhat fresher air from the northwest will spread to the western and northern regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the western and northern regions will be 23-28°; in the rest of the territory 28-33° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 26-28°.

