Variable cloudiness without precipitation: forecast for Ukraine on July 24 24 July 2025

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 12471 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 30393 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 20448 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 20313 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 52372 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 89561 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 57687 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86127 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 180610 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150496 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
73%
748mm
Popular news
Macron sues blogger in US for defamation against his wifeJuly 23, 06:47 PM • 9290 views
Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire - UmerovJuly 23, 07:18 PM • 6862 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions10:48 PM • 11048 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov01:40 AM • 12293 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 89588 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 180631 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 237304 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 268096 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 278238 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 141896 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 263198 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 349766 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 356109 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 346080 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Airbus A320 series

Variable cloudiness without precipitation: forecast for Ukraine on July 24 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

On July 24, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from 23-28° in the west and north to 28-33° in the rest of the territory.

Variable cloudiness without precipitation: forecast for Ukraine on July 24

On Thursday, July 24, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on July 24, calm weather without precipitation in Ukraine will be caused by a field of slightly elevated atmospheric pressure and a warm air mass, although somewhat fresher air from the northwest will spread to the western and northern regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the western and northern regions will be 23-28°; in the rest of the territory 28-33°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 26-28°.

International Self-Care Day, Financial Worker's Day in Ukraine, World BDSM Day: what is celebrated in the world on July 2424.07.25, 06:30 • 738 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9