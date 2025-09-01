Variable cloudiness and rain: weather forecast for September 1

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
09:30 PM • 11058 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 10413 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 40433 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 81372 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 94111 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 109013 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 119300 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 256565 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114777 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86347 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 26470 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 25553 views
In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerousAugust 31, 05:58 PM • 5410 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 12690 views
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murderAugust 31, 06:40 PM • 7804 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 10282 views
In Fastiv, a man shot a father and son: one deadAugust 31, 08:34 PM • 4062 views
Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details12:32 AM • 7670 views
New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.Photo01:01 AM • 5744 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 107525 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 237741 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 238534 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 330219 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 277895 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Crimea
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 111942 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 244486 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 267476 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 264418 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 244101 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Financial Times

Variable cloudiness and rain: weather forecast for September 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

On September 1, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness, short-term rains, and thunderstorms in most regions. The air temperature will be from +30° to +34°, in some places up to +37°.

Variable cloudiness and rain: weather forecast for September 1

On Monday, September 1, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions during the day. The air temperature is expected to be from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, with intense heat in some places - up to 37°.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, in the south up to 21°; during the day 26-31°, in the eastern regions 30-34°, with intense heat in some places 35-37°.

- the post says.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region. The air temperature will be from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun31.08.25, 07:55 • 15098 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv