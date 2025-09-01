Variable cloudiness and rain: weather forecast for September 1

On Monday, September 1, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions during the day. The air temperature is expected to be from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, with intense heat in some places - up to 37°.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 13-18°, in the south up to 21°; during the day 26-31°, in the eastern regions 30-34°, with intense heat in some places 35-37°. - the post says.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region. The air temperature will be from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

