August 30, 04:05 PM • 14230 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 37479 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 64960 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 80348 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
August 30, 10:36 AM • 98408 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
August 30, 09:58 AM • 249115 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 107524 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84241 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98324 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 314527 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On September 2, powerful G2-G4 level magnetic storms are expected on Earth, caused by a solar plasma ejection. This may affect communication systems and people's well-being.

Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun

Powerful magnetic storms are predicted on Earth on September 2, caused by the ejection of solar plasma towards the planet. This is reported by space weather services and Geomag forecasts, according to UNN.

An ejection of solar plasma towards Earth has been confirmed after an M2.76 flare occurred 2.5 hours ago. Preliminary, the solar matter will reach Earth's orbit during Tuesday, September 2, causing G2-G4 level magnetic storms.

- experts note.

Experts note that storms can affect the operation of communication and navigation systems, as well as people's well-being, especially those who are sensitive to changes in the geomagnetic field.

It was previously reported that simultaneously with the solar flare, a massive cloud of plasma was ejected towards Earth, which will cause geomagnetic fluctuations.

Ukraine prepares for a hot Sunday: weather forecast for August 3131.08.25, 06:45 • 948 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies