Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun

Powerful magnetic storms are predicted on Earth on September 2, caused by the ejection of solar plasma towards the planet. This is reported by space weather services and Geomag forecasts, according to UNN.

An ejection of solar plasma towards Earth has been confirmed after an M2.76 flare occurred 2.5 hours ago. Preliminary, the solar matter will reach Earth's orbit during Tuesday, September 2, causing G2-G4 level magnetic storms. - experts note.

Experts note that storms can affect the operation of communication and navigation systems, as well as people's well-being, especially those who are sensitive to changes in the geomagnetic field.

It was previously reported that simultaneously with the solar flare, a massive cloud of plasma was ejected towards Earth, which will cause geomagnetic fluctuations.

Ukraine prepares for a hot Sunday: weather forecast for August 31