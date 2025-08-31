Ukraine prepares for a hot Sunday: weather forecast for August 31

On Sunday, August 31, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, although short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in places in the far west during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine on Sunday, August 31. The wind will be predominantly south-easterly, easterly, with a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will be 26-31°C. Although it will be cooler in the Carpathians - forecasters report 20-25°C.

In Kyiv and the region, the temperature will range from +26°C in the morning to +31°C. No precipitation is expected during the day.