Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Ukraine prepares for a hot Sunday: weather forecast for August 31

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On August 31, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +31°C, without precipitation. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the far west, and it will be cooler in the Carpathians.

Ukraine prepares for a hot Sunday: weather forecast for August 31

On Sunday, August 31, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, although short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in places in the far west during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine on Sunday, August 31. The wind will be predominantly south-easterly, easterly, with a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will be 26-31°C. Although it will be cooler in the Carpathians - forecasters report 20-25°C.

In Kyiv and the region, the temperature will range from +26°C in the morning to +31°C. No precipitation is expected during the day.

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv