Variable cloudiness and light rain: which regions of Ukraine will be pleased with the weather on April 16

On Wednesday, April 16, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 16, warm air will continue to flow into the territory of Ukraine from southwestern Europe, so almost no night frosts are expected anywhere. The weather with light rains in the western, most northern and central regions will be caused by an atmospheric front, the rest of the territory will be an area of ​​high pressure.

Variable cloudiness. Wind is predominantly southeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 16-21°, in Transcarpathia up to 24°, in the northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions 13-18° - the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, with rain likely. The air temperature during the day will be 14-16° above zero.

