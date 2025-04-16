Variable cloudiness and light rain: which regions of Ukraine will be pleased with the weather on April 16

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17421 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75828 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40678 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46047 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53010 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95289 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86968 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35548 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109597 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75847 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94522 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95300 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86976 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185926 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 56014 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30428 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31390 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32594 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34826 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Variable cloudiness and light rain: which regions of Ukraine will be pleased with the weather on April 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2994 views

On April 16, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Light rains are predicted in the western, northern and central regions, the temperature during the day is 16-21°.

Variable cloudiness and light rain: which regions of Ukraine will be pleased with the weather on April 16

On Wednesday, April 16, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 16, warm air will continue to flow into the territory of Ukraine from southwestern Europe, so almost no night frosts are expected anywhere. The weather with light rains in the western, most northern and central regions will be caused by an atmospheric front, the rest of the territory will be an area of ​​high pressure.

Variable cloudiness. Wind is predominantly southeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 16-21°, in Transcarpathia up to 24°, in the northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions 13-18°

- the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, with rain likely. The air temperature during the day will be 14-16° above zero.

Stress Awareness Day and Voice Day: What else is celebrated on April 1616.04.25, 06:30 • 2408 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
