Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their state

US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the final establishment of Ukraine's territorial borders should be decided by Ukrainians themselves.

He stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," as reported by UNN.

Ultimately, Ukrainians themselves will determine where to draw territorial borders in their own country - said the official.

