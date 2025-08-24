$41.220.00
Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukrainians will independently determine the territorial borders of their state. This was said on the NBC program "Meet the Press."

Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their state

US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the final establishment of Ukraine's territorial borders should be decided by Ukrainians themselves.

He stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," as reported by UNN.

Ultimately, Ukrainians themselves will determine where to draw territorial borders in their own country

- said the official.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia admitted it would not be able to establish a puppet regime in Ukraine, although this was the main demand at the beginning of the war.

Alona Utkina

