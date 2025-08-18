$41.340.11
Vance to join Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance will participate in negotiations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier, Vance assured Zelenskyy that Washington would not impose a peace agreement with Russia on Ukraine.

Vance to join Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

US Vice President J.D. Vance will participate in negotiations between US leader Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC.

Vice President J.D. Vance will be present at the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

- a source told the publication.

Addition

Vance was present at an Oval Office meeting in February, during which the vice president publicly chastised Zelenskyy for his ingratitude for US support during the war.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Vance assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would not impose a peace agreement with Russia on Ukraine. The US will not negotiate with Russia on resolving the war in Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe.

Alona Utkina

