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Vance spoke about the "end times" and said that the Antichrist may already be "walking among people"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said he would not be surprised by the Antichrist appearing among people. At the same time, he does not want to dwell on the “end times.”

Vance spoke about the "end times" and said that the Antichrist may already be "walking among people"

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that the Antichrist may already be among us, but said that he tries not to dwell on thoughts about the "end times." He said this in an interview with evangelical podcaster Bryce Crawford, UNN reports.

Details

Vance noted that he is interested in the possibility that the "end times" may be approaching, but considers excessive focus on the subject harmful.

It seems to me that such things are happening in the world that I would not be surprised if the Antichrist were already walking among us. But, again, I try not to dwell on it too much

– the U.S. vice president said.

According to Vance, instead he tries to focus on his everyday responsibilities—to be a good husband, a caring father, and to perform as well as possible the role of one of the leaders of the United States.

Vance says that the conflict with Iran is not a war03.09.26, 21:58 • 2740 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
United States