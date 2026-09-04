Vance spoke about the "end times" and said that the Antichrist may already be "walking among people"

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that the Antichrist may already be among us, but said that he tries not to dwell on thoughts about the "end times." He said this in an interview with evangelical podcaster Bryce Crawford, UNN reports.

Details

Vance noted that he is interested in the possibility that the "end times" may be approaching, but considers excessive focus on the subject harmful.

It seems to me that such things are happening in the world that I would not be surprised if the Antichrist were already walking among us. But, again, I try not to dwell on it too much – the U.S. vice president said.

According to Vance, instead he tries to focus on his everyday responsibilities—to be a good husband, a caring father, and to perform as well as possible the role of one of the leaders of the United States.

Vance says that the conflict with Iran is not a war