Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
Inexpensive but effective drone defense: US military to be offered the latest Vampire system from L3Harris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

The updated Vampire counter-drone system from L3Harris Technologies can now jam enemy systems and launch high-precision weapons. This autonomous platform, which has already successfully destroyed hundreds of drones, provides advanced intelligence and strike capabilities against UAVs.

Inexpensive but effective drone defense: US military to be offered the latest Vampire system from L3Harris

The Vampire anti-drone system has been updated. Now, thanks to new developments by L3Harris Technologies, it has gained the ability to jam enemy systems and launch high-precision weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to dpa and Interesting Engineering.

Details

American L3Harris Technologies announced a qualitative expansion of its anti-UAV system, which is expected to provide a new effective response to aerial threats.

This refers to an autonomous platform that provides advanced intelligence capabilities and high-precision strikes against drones and remotely piloted aircraft. An expanded configuration has been presented, which includes specialized variants for ground, sea, air, and electronic warfare operations.

The development is promised to improve the ability to counter small unmanned systems and will be useful for the US Department of Defense and allied forces.

Reference

The autonomous high-precision intelligence and strike platform, according to official information, "has been supporting European combat operations since 2023," and has already "successfully destroyed hundreds of drones."

Improvements in L3Harris' development capabilities include aspects such as:

  • the updated system now includes AI-based sensors;
    • high-precision weapons;
      • electronic jamming equipment.

        The explanation of the new product's functions lists the following qualities:

        1. An Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and counter-unmanned weapon system designed for deployment on virtually any platform, vehicle, or vessel.
          1. The updated Vampire is perfectly suited for countering small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS), providing high-precision strike capabilities through customizable sensors and weapons, and significantly reducing the price-to-performance ratio and overall cost of ownership.
            1. The expanded family of Vampire systems now includes specialized variants. For example, a system called Vampire Stalker XR has a larger weapon payload and extended-range ammunition, and the modernized ground vehicle system has a larger weapon payload and extended-range ammunition.
              1. New versions also include Vampire Black Wake, a maritime system that reduces the cost of countering small drones or high-speed craft and can be used on board manned or unmanned vessels.
                1. Another variant is Vampire Dead Wing, an anti-unmanned aerial system that is deployed from an aircraft in flight.

                  Thus, the above-mentioned set is likely to be very effective in increasing the speed and accuracy of detecting and eliminating unmanned threats.

                  NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT09.10.25, 10:23 • 3091 view

                  Comment

                  Here's what John Rambo, President of Integrated Mission Systems at L3Harris, says.

                  Vampire users have successfully shot down hundreds of enemy drones. Compared to traditional missile systems, Vampire significantly reduces the cost per effect for defending against drone attacks.

                  - characterizes the Vampire update by an L3Harris representative

                  Recall

                  EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the European Union received a presentation from Ukrainians on drone defense and anti-drone systems that require funding for implementation.

                  Part of our new reality: Danish Justice Minister compares hybrid drone attacks to 9/1129.09.25, 17:57 • 4369 views

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Technologies
                  United States