Usyk's wife comments on boxer's detention in Krakow

Kateryna Usyk, the wife of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, assured that the situation with his detention at Krakow airport was not criminal. She reported this on her Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

"Everything is fine, everything is fine. Nothing criminal," Kateryna Usyk wrote, commenting on the events surrounding her husband's detention.

She also added that Oleksandr would later explain the situation himself. The details of the incident remain unknown, and an official comment from Oleksandr Usyk himself is awaited.

