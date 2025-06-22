Usyk's long-time promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk ended cooperation with the boxer

K2 Promotions CEO Oleksandr Krassyuk has ended his cooperation with WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs). He announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Krassyuk, his cooperation with Usyk was an "incredible journey - 12 years of incredible success."

Two young dreamers met to change the game. In 2013, I gave you my word - and I kept it. Back then, no one believed we could achieve what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we accomplished an impossible mission - the promoter wrote.

He listed the milestones that "we overcame together":

September 2016 – WBO light heavyweight champion;

January 2018 – WBO and WBC light heavyweight champion;

July 2018 – undisputed cruiserweight champion;

September 2021 – WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion;

May 2024 – undisputed heavyweight champion.

Dream fulfilled!!! Thank you for everything we've been through and for the honor of being a lifelong promoter of a two-time undisputed champion. May God bless you and guide your future steps - Krassyuk added.

At the same time, he did not explain the reasons for his decision to leave Usyk's team.

Recall

World heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold their second bout on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

Earlier, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. The decision was made after his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

