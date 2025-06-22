Usyk's long-time promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk ended cooperation with the boxer

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 17235 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 41220 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 99103 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 77586 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 112488 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 210748 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 179259 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91693 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95471 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88468 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.1m/s
68%
750mm
Popular news
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealisticJune 21, 05:13 PM • 20010 views
China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - MediaJune 21, 05:36 PM • 5080 views
The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about ChernyshovJune 21, 05:49 PM • 12915 views
The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le MondeJune 21, 07:57 PM • 6738 views
Serhiy Dobrovolsky, a serviceman released from captivity, died in Rivne region09:20 PM • 12134 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 99103 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 210748 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 179259 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 111060 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 160194 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie11:04 PM • 2756 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 17235 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 28573 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 34762 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 43312 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

Usyk's long-time promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk ended cooperation with the boxer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

K2 Promotions CEO Oleksandr Krasiuk has ended his collaboration with world champion Oleksandr Usyk after 12 years of "incredible success." Krasiuk listed all the achievements they accomplished together but did not explain the reasons for his decision.

Usyk's long-time promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk ended cooperation with the boxer

K2 Promotions CEO Oleksandr Krassyuk has ended his cooperation with WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs). He announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

According to Krassyuk, his cooperation with Usyk was an "incredible journey - 12 years of incredible success."

Two young dreamers met to change the game. In 2013, I gave you my word - and I kept it. Back then, no one believed we could achieve what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we accomplished an impossible mission

- the promoter wrote.

He listed the milestones that "we overcame together":

  • September 2016 – WBO light heavyweight champion;
    • January 2018 – WBO and WBC light heavyweight champion;
      • July 2018 – undisputed cruiserweight champion;
        • September 2021 – WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion;
          • May 2024 – undisputed heavyweight champion.

            Dream fulfilled!!! Thank you for everything we've been through and for the honor of being a lifelong promoter of a two-time undisputed champion. May God bless you and guide your future steps

            - Krassyuk added.

            At the same time, he did not explain the reasons for his decision to leave Usyk's team.

            Recall

            World heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold their second bout on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

            Earlier, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. The decision was made after his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

            Oleksandr Usyk admitted what he fears most before the fight with Dubois06.05.25, 03:38 • 4948 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            Sports
            Oleksandr Usyk
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9