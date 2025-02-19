ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Usyk found out who will be his next opponent for the world title

Usyk found out who will be his next opponent for the world title

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116770 views

The winner of the fight between Daniel DuBois and Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh will become Usyk's next opponent. The fight will be for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent will be the winner of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker. The fight will take place on February 22 in Riyadh, and the winner will get a chance to fight the Ukrainian for the title of absolute world champion.

This is reported by Sky News, UNN.

 The information was confirmed by promoter Frank Warren, who emphasized that this fight will determine the Ukrainian's next opponent.

Usyk is No. 1 in the world in the super-heavyweight division, he holds three belts. Tyson (Fury - ed.) has finished his career, so now the No. 1 and No. 2 will meet in the ring. These are the two best after them who will fight for a chance to unify the belts with Usyk. The winner will get everything. But for the loser, it will be very painful. An incredible fight is expected

- Warren said.

Du Bois already has experience fighting Usyk - in August 2023, he lost to the Ukrainian by knockout in the ninth round, despite a controversial episode with a punch below the belt. Since then, the Briton has won three straight, including a sensational knockout of Anthony Joshua.

If you look at his last two fights (Dubois - ed.), in the fight with Miller he won in the final round, showing endurance and danger in the last rounds. Against Hrgovic, he was behind, but managed to seize the initiative. And in the fight with Joshua, we all saw what happened

- Warren said.

He added that Dubois is currently in the best shape of his life.

As for Joe Parker, he is also in excellent physical and mental shape.

Warren emphasized Parker's experience as a former world champion who sparred with the best, which gives him a significant advantage. Parker, in turn, resumed his career after his defeat by Joe Joyce in 2022, winning five fights in a row, including against Deontay Wilder.

Recall

Usyk himself recently defeated Tyson Fury for the second time and said that he plans to have two more fights before ending his career. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Sports
riyadhRiyadh
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

