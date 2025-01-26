USAID Ukraine office ordered to suspend funding for all projects - media

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures after the U.S. State Department ordered the suspension of aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to an employee of the USAID office in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that employees do not currently have detailed instructions on how the directive is planned to be implemented and whether there will be exceptions.

The USAID press service told the publication that they had forwarded the request to the US State Department.

It is noted that USAID in Ukraine supports the reconstruction of schools, the provision of medical services, and the repair of the critical energy system.

For reference

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is a U.S. agency for international development founded in 1961. It has regional missions in Central and Southern Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.

According to the USAID Ukraine website, since the start of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022, the agency has provided Kyiv with $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid and $5 billion in development assistance. Another $30 billion was allocated in the form of direct budget support.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.