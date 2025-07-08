USA prepares new sanctions blow against Russia: bill to be unveiled on July 9 8 July 2025

A new bill, initiated by Senator Lindsey Graham, is intended to increase pressure on Russia amid its aggression against Ukraine. The document, which is expected to send a strong signal to the Kremlin, will be presented on Wednesday, July 9. This was announced by former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich on X, as reported by UNN.

Senator Lindsey Graham's important bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia will be introduced on Wednesday (July 9 - ed.). This is a very important bill that will send a big signal to Putin that talking and killing is a losing strategy. The American people will tolerate lies from a murderous dictator for only a limited time. Senator Graham's bill is a sensible next step in pressuring Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. - the post says.

