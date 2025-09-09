$41.250.03
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40836 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
The Washington Post

US warned Qatar about impending Israeli attack - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

US President Donald Trump ordered Qatar to be informed about an impending Israeli attack on Hamas in Doha. He also told the Israeli Prime Minister that such an attack would not contribute to achieving US or Israeli goals.

US warned Qatar about impending Israeli attack - White House

US President Donald Trump ordered his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to inform Qatar about an upcoming Israeli attack on Hamas in Doha when he learned about it from the American military. This was reported to journalists by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, according to UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Leavitt said the US only learned of the strikes just before they happened.

Trump also told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an attack on Hamas in Qatar would not serve Israel's or America's goals.

Unilateral bombings inside Qatar, a sovereign state and close US ally that is working very hard, bravely taking risks with us, do not serve Israel's or America's goals. However, the elimination of Hamas, which has profited from the suffering of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal

- the White House spokeswoman summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip