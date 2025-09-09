Israel struck Hamas headquarters in Qatar

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out a targeted strike on the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization in Qatar. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, writes UNN.

For many years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, directly responsible for the brutal massacre of October 7 and coordinating and directing the war against the State of Israel. - the report says.

It is noted that before the strike, the IDF took measures to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of high-precision weapons and additional intelligence data.

The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization, responsible for the October 7 massacre. - added the Israel Defense Forces.

