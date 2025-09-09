Israel struck Hamas headquarters in Qatar

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 56118 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 50105 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 31524 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 28154 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27309 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39372 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56830 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29124 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50681 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters08:15 AM
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 56095 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 50087 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 56826 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 48217 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
State Border of Ukraine
India
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Israel struck Hamas headquarters in Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency carried out a pinpoint strike on the senior Hamas leadership in Qatar. This leadership is responsible for the October 7 massacre and coordinating the war against Israel.

Israel struck Hamas headquarters in Qatar

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out a targeted strike on the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization in Qatar. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, writes UNN.

For many years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, directly responsible for the brutal massacre of October 7 and coordinating and directing the war against the State of Israel.

- the report says.

It is noted that before the strike, the IDF took measures to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of high-precision weapons and additional intelligence data.

The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization, responsible for the October 7 massacre.

- added the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel attacked several cities in Syria09.09.25, 03:06 • 3398 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Qatar