US statements are “worrying”, but we have always managed to resolve them - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern over the US statements but emphasized the possibility of resolving the differences. She said this during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, UNN reports.

It is clear that the statements coming out of the United States make us all worry about the state of transatlantic relations. It is clear that we have had disagreements before, but we have always managed to resolve them, and we expect to do so this time as well - said the head of EU diplomacy.

Kallas reminded that tomorrow she is leaving for the United States, where she will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

