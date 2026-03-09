$43.8150.90
US State Department orders diplomats to urgently leave Saudi Arabia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2224 views

Due to attacks from Iran, American diplomats have been ordered to leave Riyadh. This is the first such evacuation since the start of airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

US State Department orders diplomats to urgently leave Saudi Arabia

The US State Department has ordered diplomatic mission staff to urgently leave Saudi Arabia. This was reported by the New York Times, citing sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this step by the State Department means that American officials "are aware of the growing risks in the region."

The order applies to the US Embassy in Riyadh, which has been subjected to several attacks by Iran. People were urged to avoid being in these areas. It is noted that this is the first such order issued since the beginning of the strikes on Iran on February 28.

Following the initial airstrikes on Iran, the Iranian military responded with barrages of missiles and drones against countries in the region, including Arab states in the Persian Gulf where there are American bases, military presence, or which are considered partners of the US and Israel.

- the article says.

Recall

On March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which caused a fire and damage. The embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and no one was injured.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 5789 views

