US Senator claims Trump's FBI nominee is secretly overseeing firings

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, said that Kesh Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, secretly oversaw the dismissal of the bureau's leadership before his official confirmation. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Senator Dick Durbin said he had learned of Patel's alleged role in the firings of several whistleblowers, and he has called Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate.

Durbin said that Patel is working with senior White House and Department of Justice officials to oversee the process.

"This alleged misconduct goes beyond the bounds of decency and should be investigated immediately," Durbin wrote in a letter to the inspector general, calling for an urgent investigation.

"It is unacceptable that a candidate who holds no position in the government, let alone the FBI, would personally lead an unwarranted and potentially illegal effort to target senior FBI personnel and other dedicated, nonpartisan law enforcement officials," he said.

Patel's representative, Erica Knight, called Durbin's statements "second-hand gossip" on social media.

"Kesh Patel is a highly qualified national security expert who has been completely open to the American people throughout this process," Knight said.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump intends to appoint Kesh Patel as the new FBI director.

In particular, he will work under the leadership of Pam Bondi, who has already been confirmed as the new attorney general.