US Senator claims Trump's FBI nominee is secretly overseeing firings

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 91756 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102333 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117424 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100372 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102578 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113231 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116850 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159290 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103477 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95593 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106664 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100901 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159290 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149572 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100901 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106664 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136838 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138645 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166575 views
US Senator claims Trump's FBI nominee is secretly overseeing firings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24537 views

Dick Durbin said that Cash Patel is illegally directing firings at the FBI even before his official appointment. According to insiders, Patel is coordinating the process with the White House and the Department of Justice.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, said that Kesh Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, secretly oversaw the dismissal of the bureau's leadership before his official confirmation. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

Senator Dick Durbin said he had learned of Patel's alleged role in the firings of several whistleblowers, and he has called Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate.

Durbin said that Patel is working with senior White House and Department of Justice officials to oversee the process.

"This alleged misconduct goes beyond the bounds of decency and should be investigated immediately," Durbin wrote in a letter to the inspector general, calling for an urgent investigation.

"It is unacceptable that a candidate who holds no position in the government, let alone the FBI, would personally lead an unwarranted and potentially illegal effort to target senior FBI personnel and other dedicated, nonpartisan law enforcement officials," he said.

Patel's representative, Erica Knight, called Durbin's statements "second-hand gossip" on social media.

"Kesh Patel is a highly qualified national security expert who has been completely open to the American people throughout this process," Knight said.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump intends to appoint Kesh Patel as the new FBI director.

In particular, he will work under the leadership of Pam Bondi, who has already been confirmed as the new attorney general.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

