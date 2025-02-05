U.S. Senate Committee supports Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18628 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64011 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102338 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102263 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106343 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102824 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106418 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138460 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140237 views
U.S. Senate Committee supports Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence

U.S. Senate Committee supports Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101726 views

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted 9 to 8 in favor of nominating Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence. In this position, she will be in charge of 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of about $100 billion.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to nominate Tulsi Gabbard for the post of Director of National Intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBS News.

Details

NBS News writes that Tulsi Gabbard faced sharp questions from some Republicans last week at her confirmation hearing about her position on Edward Snowden and the controversial surveillance program he helped expose. The questions have fueled speculation about whether Gabbard will win the support of the committee, where Republicans hold a 9-8 majority. 

However, on Tuesday, February 04, the Senate Committee voted 9 to 8 in favor of President Donald Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

I am pleased that the Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Upon confirmation, I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to keep America safe and to implement much-needed reforms to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

- said the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Senator Tom Cotton.

According to NBS News, as director of national intelligence,  Gabbard will oversee 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of about $100 billion and serve as the president's top intelligence adviser.

Recall

John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.

US intelligence reveals new details about Iran's nuclear plans - NYT04.02.25, 10:37 • 27655 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

