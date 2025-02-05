U.S. Senate Committee supports Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence

The Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to nominate Tulsi Gabbard for the post of Director of National Intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBS News.

Details

NBS News writes that Tulsi Gabbard faced sharp questions from some Republicans last week at her confirmation hearing about her position on Edward Snowden and the controversial surveillance program he helped expose. The questions have fueled speculation about whether Gabbard will win the support of the committee, where Republicans hold a 9-8 majority.

However, on Tuesday, February 04, the Senate Committee voted 9 to 8 in favor of President Donald Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

I am pleased that the Senate Intelligence Committee has voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Upon confirmation, I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to keep America safe and to implement much-needed reforms to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence - said the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Senator Tom Cotton.

According to NBS News, as director of national intelligence, Gabbard will oversee 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of about $100 billion and serve as the president's top intelligence adviser.

Recall

John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.

