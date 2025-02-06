US Secretary of State refuses to participate in the G20 summit in South Africa

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that he does not plan to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The reason for his refusal is the policy of the South African Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the organization. He wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

I will not go to the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing some very bad things - expropriating private property, using the G20 to promote “solidarity, equality and sustainable development.” In other words: DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - ed.) and the fight against climate change - Rubio wrote.

He also noted that his job is to advance America's national interests, not to spend taxpayer money or foster anti-Americanism.

The G20 foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on February 20-21 to discuss preparations for the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November.

