US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on January 1 due to complications caused by medical intervention. This is stated in a statement by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, posted on the Pentagon's website, UNN reports.

On the evening of January 1, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Medical Center with complications from a recent medical procedure the statement said.

It is emphasized that the minister is recovering and was ready to resume his duties in full on January 5.