US, Russia gather for “continuation” of talks in Saudi Arabia - AFP

A week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh, diplomatic delegations from both countries will meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.

Addendum

Last Tuesday, Washington and Moscow agreed to hold talks to resolve their differences and end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, the first meeting at this level since Russia's aggression against Ukraine began three years ago. Representatives of Ukraine and the EU were not invited.