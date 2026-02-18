US reveals new details of China's secret nuclear test - Beijing denies

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
07:55 AM • 2694 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 16859 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 32969 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 34064 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 35591 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 31762 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 26722 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30249 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37726 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 49435 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.9m/s
69%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported detailsPhotoFebruary 17, 10:57 PM • 14078 views
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 13153 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 7964 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 8528 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 12021 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 41268 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 55885 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 63265 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 84050 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 86931 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
John F. Kennedy
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 13622 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 26289 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 21838 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 31820 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 29431 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Heating

US reveals new details of China's secret nuclear test - Beijing denies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Yeaw revealed new details of a nuclear test that China allegedly conducted in June 2020. A seismic station in Kazakhstan recorded an explosion with a magnitude of 2.75 near the Lop Nur test site.

US reveals new details of China's secret nuclear test - Beijing denies

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Yeaw unveiled what he called new details of an underground nuclear test allegedly conducted by China in June 2020. This happened at an event at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to a senior US official, a remote seismic station in Kazakhstan recorded an "explosion" of magnitude 2.75, which occurred on June 22, 2020, 450 miles (720 km) from the Lop Nur test site in western China.

At the same time, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, which is responsible for detecting nuclear tests, stated that there was insufficient data to confidently confirm the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State's claim.

In addition, a Chinese embassy official in Washington stated that the claims of China conducting nuclear tests are "absolutely baseless" and an attempt to "fabricate a pretext for the resumption" of US nuclear tests.

Additionally

China, which signed but did not ratify the 1996 international treaty banning nuclear tests, denied conducting an underground nuclear test after the US first made the accusation at an international conference earlier this month. China's last official underground test was in 1996.

The PS23 seismic station in Kazakhstan is part of a global monitoring system operated by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

According to the Pentagon, China currently has over 600 warheads and is undertaking a large-scale expansion of its strategic nuclear forces. It is projected that China will have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that China is expanding its network of nuclear facilities in the mountainous regions of Sichuan province. Satellite images have recorded new construction and infrastructure modernization in recent years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
The Pentagon
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
China
Kazakhstan