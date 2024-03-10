US repels massive Houthi drone strike

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26041 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 93371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61966 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 255356 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186968 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228115 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250918 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156867 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371993 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33665 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 93371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 255356 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 203013 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220568 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17420 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25946 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59114 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66466 views
US repels massive Houthi drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65278 views

US military and coalition forces successfully repelled a massive Houthi drone attack, shooting down at least 28 drones without any damage to US, coalition or commercial ships.

US repels massive Houthi drone strike

The US military and coalition forces have repelled a new air attack by Yemeni Houthis in the region. During the operation, dozens of drones were shot down, according to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), UNN reports .

Details

According to the US military, they "shot down a total of at least 28 drones".

It is noted that this massive air attack was carried out between 04:00 and 08:20 am (Sana'a time) on March 9.

No US or coalition vessels were damaged in the attack, and there were no reports of damage to commercial vessels

CENTCOM clarifies.

First fatality: three sailors killed in a Houthi attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
United States Central Command
United States
