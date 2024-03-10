US repels massive Houthi drone strike

The US military and coalition forces have repelled a new air attack by Yemeni Houthis in the region. During the operation, dozens of drones were shot down, according to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), UNN reports .

Details

According to the US military, they "shot down a total of at least 28 drones".

It is noted that this massive air attack was carried out between 04:00 and 08:20 am (Sana'a time) on March 9.

No US or coalition vessels were damaged in the attack, and there were no reports of damage to commercial vessels CENTCOM clarifies.

