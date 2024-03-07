First fatality: three sailors killed in a Houthi attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12506 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33026 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 189714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174647 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171304 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218068 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248530 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154344 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371466 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
First fatality: three sailors killed in a Houthi attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25332 views

Three sailors were killed in a Houthi missile attack on the merchant ship True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden. This is the first time that Houthi attacks on ships have killed people.

First fatality: three sailors killed in a Houthi attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

At least three sailors were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden.  This is the first death since the Houthis began attacking ships in one of the world's most important sea lanes due to Israel's war in Gaza.  UNN reports this with reference to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces and Al Jazeera.  

Details 

On Wednesday, the Houthis reportedly attacked the Liberian ship True Confidence flying the flag of Barbados. The attack took place about 93 kilometers off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

The U.S. Central Command reported "three dead, at least four wounded, three of whom are in critical condition," and "significant damage to the ship.

Two aerial photographs released by the U.S. military show the ship's bridge on fire and the cargo on board.

"These reckless Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade and claimed the lives of sailors who are simply doing their jobs, which are among the most difficult in the world and relied upon by the global community to maintain supply chains," said U.S. Central Command.

According to Al Jazeera, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sari, said the attack on the ship in a pre-recorded message. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
United States Central Command
United States
