First fatality: three sailors killed in a Houthi attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden

At least three sailors were killed in a Houthi missile attack on a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden. This is the first death since the Houthis began attacking ships in one of the world's most important sea lanes due to Israel's war in Gaza. UNN reports this with reference to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces and Al Jazeera.

Details

On Wednesday, the Houthis reportedly attacked the Liberian ship True Confidence flying the flag of Barbados. The attack took place about 93 kilometers off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

The U.S. Central Command reported "three dead, at least four wounded, three of whom are in critical condition," and "significant damage to the ship.

Two aerial photographs released by the U.S. military show the ship's bridge on fire and the cargo on board.

"These reckless Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade and claimed the lives of sailors who are simply doing their jobs, which are among the most difficult in the world and relied upon by the global community to maintain supply chains," said U.S. Central Command.

According to Al Jazeera, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sari, said the attack on the ship in a pre-recorded message.