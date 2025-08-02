US Public Broadcasting Corporation ceases operations due to funding cuts

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 15905 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 68408 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 72775 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 46758 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 60306 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121422 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66322 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154613 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151330 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131727 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.8m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Ordinary Russians are responsible for Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine - SybihaAugust 1, 03:11 PM • 4190 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 6346 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was foundAugust 1, 05:30 PM • 7128 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"August 1, 05:36 PM • 22239 views
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 3109:15 PM • 4058 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 68409 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 55587 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 72775 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 74835 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121422 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
White House
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 2844 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 52318 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 74090 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 151867 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 187514 views
Actual
Truth Social
The Guardian
Shahed-136
An-178
Mi-24

US Public Broadcasting Corporation ceases operations due to funding cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is ceasing operations due to a complete halt in funding by Congress at Trump's initiative. Most CPB employees, who for almost 60 years funded National Public Radio and Public Television, will be laid off by the end of September.

US Public Broadcasting Corporation ceases operations due to funding cuts

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced the cessation of its activities after Congress, at the initiative of President Donald Trump, completely stopped its funding. This was reported by Fox News, citing an official CPB statement published on August 1, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that for almost 60 years, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting of the United States of America funded National Public Radio and Public Television. Now most employees will be laid off by the end of September.

We are beginning a phased winding down of our operations following the adoption of the federal spending cut package

- the statement reads.

Patricia Harrison, President of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, emphasized that despite attempts to preserve funding, the organization is forced to cease operations.

Public broadcasting has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life

- she said.

Republicans have advocated for decades to abolish public broadcasting funding. In recent years, National Public Radio and Public Television have become targets of criticism from Trump and his allies, who accused them of political bias.

Recall

In July 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a law canceling the allocation of $9 billion for foreign aid and public broadcasting. This is the first time in decades that Congress has approved a president's request to cancel previously approved funding.

Trump Administration Sent Layoff Notices to Over 600 Voice of America Employees21.06.25, 01:25 • 3909 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States