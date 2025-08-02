US Public Broadcasting Corporation ceases operations due to funding cuts

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced the cessation of its activities after Congress, at the initiative of President Donald Trump, completely stopped its funding. This was reported by Fox News, citing an official CPB statement published on August 1, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that for almost 60 years, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting of the United States of America funded National Public Radio and Public Television. Now most employees will be laid off by the end of September.

We are beginning a phased winding down of our operations following the adoption of the federal spending cut package - the statement reads.

Patricia Harrison, President of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, emphasized that despite attempts to preserve funding, the organization is forced to cease operations.

Public broadcasting has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life - she said.

Republicans have advocated for decades to abolish public broadcasting funding. In recent years, National Public Radio and Public Television have become targets of criticism from Trump and his allies, who accused them of political bias.

Recall

In July 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a law canceling the allocation of $9 billion for foreign aid and public broadcasting. This is the first time in decades that Congress has approved a president's request to cancel previously approved funding.

