U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Ben Moss as the new White House chief of staff

American leader Donald Trump announced a personnel change in his administration, appointing Ben Moss as White House staff secretary. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Moss, who currently serves as deputy staff secretary, will officially assume his new duties on September 2. He will replace Will Scharf, who will move to the position of White House chief legal adviser starting next month.

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The personnel rotations are taking place against the backdrop of Republicans' preparations for the upcoming U.S. congressional midterm elections. The appointment also coincides with a period of political pressure stemming from debates over the administration's economic course and foreign policy actions.

Strengthening the team and the position's functions

The newly appointed official has experience in senior positions and close working ties with Vice President J. D. Vance. Moss previously served as his chief adviser and director of domestic policy when Vance represented the state of Ohio in the U.S. Senate.

The position of staff secretary entails overseeing the president's document flow and organizing the signing of key acts. In this role, the official directly supports the process of approving executive orders and provides public explanations regarding regulatory directives.

While Will Scharf prepares to head the administration's legal office, other personnel changes are continuing within the White House structure. In particular, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt and current adviser David Warrington are leaving their positions.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt will leave her post at the end of the month