The agreement on access to Ukraine's natural resources proposed by the United States provides for Washington's control over mineral and oil and gas resources, ports and other infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

The British publication claims to have gained access to a draft agreement proposed by the US presidential administration.

The Telegraph has obtained a draft of a preliminary agreement marked "confidential" dated February 7, 2025. It states that the United States and Ukraine should form a joint investment fund to ensure that "hostile parties to the conflict do not benefit from Ukraine's recovery." - the post says.

The document shows that Donald Trump's demands go far beyond US control over Ukraine's most important mineral resources, covering everything from ports and infrastructure to oil and gas.

The United States will take 50% of the current revenues Ukraine receives from resource extraction, as well as 50% of the value of all new resource licenses issued to third parties - The Telegraph writes.

The agreement also states that for all future licenses, the United States will have the right of first refusal to purchase minerals suitable for export.

The publication notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself proposed the idea of giving the United States access to Ukrainian resources.

He calculated that this would lead to American companies starting operations on the ground, creating a political stretch that would deter Vladimir Putin from repeating his attacks - noted in The Telegraph.

The President of Ukraine, according to the publication, assumed that if American companies began operating in Ukraine, this would not allow Russia to attack again, because some mineral deposits are located near the front line.

"Probably, Zelensky did not expect to face conditions that are usually applied to aggressor states that have been defeated in a war. They are worse than the financial sanctions imposed on Germany and Japan after their defeat in 1945. If the draft were approved, Trump's demands would amount to a larger share of Ukraine's GDP than the reparations imposed on Germany under the Treaty of Versailles," The Telegraph concluded.

The President of Ukraine refused to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources to the US due to the lack of security guarantees. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees in the future deal.

