US minerals deal requires Ukraine to access oil, gas, ports and other infrastructure - The Telegraph

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

US minerals deal requires Ukraine to access oil, gas, ports and other infrastructure - The Telegraph

US minerals deal requires Ukraine to access oil, gas, ports and other infrastructure - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116518 views

The Telegraph has obtained a draft agreement between the US and Ukraine on a joint investment fund. The document envisages US control over 50% of revenues from the extraction of resources and infrastructure in Ukraine.

The agreement on access to Ukraine's natural resources proposed by the United States provides for Washington's control over mineral and oil and gas resources, ports and other infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

The British publication claims to have gained access to a draft agreement proposed by the US presidential administration.

The Telegraph has obtained a draft of a preliminary agreement marked "confidential" dated February 7, 2025. It states that the United States and Ukraine should form a joint investment fund to ensure that "hostile parties to the conflict do not benefit from Ukraine's recovery."

- the post says.

The document shows that Donald Trump's demands go far beyond US control over Ukraine's most important mineral resources, covering everything from ports and infrastructure to oil and gas.

The United States will take 50% of the current revenues Ukraine receives from resource extraction, as well as 50% of the value of all new resource licenses issued to third parties

- The Telegraph writes.

The agreement also states that for all future licenses, the United States will have the right of first refusal to purchase minerals suitable for export.

The publication notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself proposed the idea of giving the United States access to Ukrainian resources. 

He calculated that this would lead to American companies starting operations on the ground, creating a political stretch that would deter Vladimir Putin from repeating his attacks

- noted in The Telegraph.

The President of Ukraine, according to the publication, assumed that if American companies began operating in Ukraine, this would not allow Russia to attack again, because some mineral deposits are located near the front line.

Image

"Probably, Zelensky did not expect to face conditions that are usually applied to aggressor states that have been defeated in a war. They are worse than the financial sanctions imposed on Germany and Japan after their defeat in 1945. If the draft were approved, Trump's demands would amount to a larger share of Ukraine's GDP than the reparations imposed on Germany under the Treaty of Versailles," The Telegraph concluded.

Recall

The President of Ukraine refused to sign a document on the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources to the US due to the lack of security guarantees. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees in the future deal.

Ukraine's rare earth resources: why Trump is interested in them and what benefits are there for our country04.02.25, 16:16 • 117013 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising