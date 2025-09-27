US military faces difficulties deploying AI-based weapons - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
The American military has fallen short of its goals for deploying thousands of advanced drones, encountering difficulties in utilizing these systems. The Pentagon is transferring efforts to a new, secretive military group to accelerate the plan's implementation.
The US military is having difficulty deploying artificial intelligence-based weapons, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, writes UNN.
Details
The Pentagon's ambitious plan to deploy thousands of advanced drones to prepare for a potential conflict with China has fallen short of its goals, and the military is struggling to understand how to use some of these systems in the field, the newspaper writes, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The Pentagon's program, called Replicator, was supposed to deploy thousands of drones by August, Reuters writes, citing the WSJ.
As the WSJ indicates, the Pentagon is transferring efforts to a new secret military group to accelerate the implementation of the plan.
"The work is being transferred to the new DAWG organization to accelerate the procurement of thousands of drones," the publication indicates.
The EU must create additional capabilities to combat Russian drones – Defense Commissioner26.09.25, 17:56 • 3154 views