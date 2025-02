US military assistance to Ukraine continues - NSDC CCD

US military assistance to Ukraine continues, in particular under previously approved packages. This was stated on Saturday by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram, amid the US State Department's decision to suspend foreign aid for 90 days, UNN reports.

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine continues, in particular under the military assistance packages approved earlier - Kovalenko said.

The US suspends foreign aid for 90 days: what is known about the new decision of the State Department