US media clarify trump's response on possible timing of russia's war against ukraine: so far, it's about meeting with putin

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150207 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128927 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136447 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165327 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132302 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131250 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46788 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101182 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131241 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143399 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152131 views
US media clarify trump's response on possible timing of russia's war against ukraine: so far, it's about meeting with putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26164 views

The American media clarified Trump's statement about the 6-month deadline, which was previously interpreted as the deadline for the future suspension of Russian aggression in Ukraine in 2025.

American publications have clarified the interpretation of Trump's words,  and the newly elected president's intention to achieve results "within the term" of 6 months.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

The journalist's question was about the meeting with Putin, but was not exclusively about the timing of the end of the war.

To this question , Trump replied that he hopes to do it either in 6 months or even "much sooner".

Also, former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly explained on his Facebook page that the six months did not refer to the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine, but to a potential conversation with Russian President Putin.



Recall

UNN reported earlier, referring to the broadcast of the press conference: Trump answered a question about the timing of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine - according to his plans, it can happen in six months

Also during the press conference, Trump saidthat Russia's war in Ukraine is now "much more complicated.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

