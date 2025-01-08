US media clarify trump's response on possible timing of russia's war against ukraine: so far, it's about meeting with putin

American publications have clarified the interpretation of Trump's words, and the newly elected president's intention to achieve results "within the term" of 6 months.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

The journalist's question was about the meeting with Putin, but was not exclusively about the timing of the end of the war.

To this question , Trump replied that he hopes to do it either in 6 months or even "much sooner".

Also, former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly explained on his Facebook page that the six months did not refer to the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine, but to a potential conversation with Russian President Putin.

Recall

UNN reported earlier, referring to the broadcast of the press conference: Trump answered a question about the timing of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine - according to his plans, it can happen in six months.

Also during the press conference, Trump saidthat Russia's war in Ukraine is now "much more complicated.