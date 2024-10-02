US Labor Council accuses Apple of violating workers' rights

The US Labor Council has accused Apple of violating workers' rights. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The complaint states that Apple required employees to sign confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-competition agreements that violated their rights.

The Council alleges that the company also applied overly broad policies on misconduct and the use of social media, which made it difficult for employees to express their opinions freely.

