US intensified surveillance of pro-Iranian cells due to possible strikes – media

Kyiv • UNN

 370 views

The Trump administration has intensified its monitoring of pro-Iranian groups in the U.S. amid consideration of possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Law enforcement agencies have increased surveillance of cells linked to "Hezbollah" after Israel's "Nation of Lions" operation began.

US intensified surveillance of pro-Iranian cells due to possible strikes – media

The administration of American leader Donald Trump has intensified internal monitoring of probable "sleeper" pro-Iranian groups in the United States amid consideration of possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to sources, since the beginning of Israel's "Nation of Lions" operation, US law enforcement agencies have tightened surveillance of cells associated with Lebanese "Hezbollah" - a terrorist organization supported by Iran.

As President Trump considers potential US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, law enforcement has increased surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in the United States

- several sources told CBS News.

It is reported that FBI Director Kash Patel ordered intensified actions to identify possible "sleeper" cells back at the beginning of Israel's campaign.

The White House and FBI officially declined to comment on the situation.

Addition

After the elimination of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, concerns about possible retaliation from Iranian proxy groups increased.

Federal prosecutors accused an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two individuals residing in the United States of conspiring to surveillance and assassinate critics of the Iranian regime.

The operative, according to sources, told the investigation that IRGC officials offered him to organize an attack on Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of a strike on Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Fordow. He stated that the decision would be made within two weeks, given the possibility of resuming negotiations with Tehran.

Iran warned that in the event of an American strike, it would retaliate.

Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - media20.06.25, 13:08 • 17242 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
Qasem Soleimani
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
