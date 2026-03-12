US intelligence confirmed the stability of the Iranian regime despite prolonged bombings and the death of the Supreme Leader

Photo: Reuters

American intelligence agencies have concluded that Iran's political leadership maintains full control over the country and is not under threat of collapse after twelve days of intense US and Israeli airstrikes. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to analytical reports, the Iranian power vertical demonstrated high cohesion even after the elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the military operation. Despite significant infrastructure damage, the spiritual leadership of the Islamic Republic continues to effectively manage the public, which casts doubt on the possibility of a rapid regime change through military pressure.

Resilience of the clerical government and intelligence community assessments

Sources in American intelligence agencies note that recent reports emphasize the absence of signs of internal division or mass unrest that could lead to the fall of the government in the near future.

Iran's new supreme leader was wounded early in the war - NYT

The Israeli side, during closed consultations, also acknowledged that the continuation of hostilities does not guarantee the automatic removal of the clerical elite from power, which complicates the planning of the final stage of the conflict.

Numerous intelligence reports provide a consistent analysis that the regime is not threatened with collapse and maintains control over the Iranian public. There is no certainty that the war will lead to the overthrow of the clerical government. – a source familiar with the findings of American intelligence reported.

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC