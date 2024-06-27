US indicted Russian for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine before the war

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182434 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227558 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140083 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366961 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181311 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149394 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197788 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78961 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87682 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107252 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 264 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11472 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15696 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36817 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US indicted Russian for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine before the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27607 views

Russian citizen Artem Amin Stigal was charged by the United States with conspiring with Russian military intelligence agency GRU to conduct cyberattacks on Ukrainian government computer systems and destroy data before Russia's invasion in 2022.

US indicted Russian for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine before the war

A federal jury in the US state of Maryland has returned an indictment accusing a 22-year-old Russian citizen of conspiring to hack into Ukrainian government computer systems and destroy them and their data. This is stated in the press release of the US Department of Justice, reports UNN.

Details

Amin Stigal allegedly colluded with Russia's GRU military intelligence and then carried out cyberattacks against the Ukrainian government just before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022,

According to court documents, in January 2022, Stigal and members of the GRU conspired to use the services of a US company to spread malware to dozens of computer systems of Ukrainian government agencies and destroy them and related data stored on them in advance of the Russian invasion.

On January 13, 2022, Stigal and conspirators from the GRU attacked several Ukrainian government agencies, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice. Among them were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the State Treasury, the Judicial Administration, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

AddendumAddendum

The conspirators infected computers on agency networks with malware called WhisperGate, which looked like ransomware but was actually designed to completely destroy the target computer and its associated data.

The indictment states that the cybercriminals hacked into several Ukrainian computer systems, stole confidential data, and left the following message on the websites: "Ukrainians! All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future.

The conspirators offered the hacked data for sale on the Internet to sow fear among Ukrainians about the security of government systems, the Justice Ministry said.

If convicted, Stigal, who remains at large, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

To help apprehend Stigal and bring him to justice, the U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information on his whereabouts or his malicious cyber activity.

The European Union imposed sanctions against 6 Russians involved in cyber attacks against EU countries and Ukraine24.06.24, 14:17 • 16319 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
