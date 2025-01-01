ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157432 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139956 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111851 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114014 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

US imposes sanctions on Russian and Iranian organizations for election interference

US imposes sanctions on Russian and Iranian organizations for election interference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24018 views

The United States imposed sanctions on the Russian Center for Geopolitical Expertise and the Iranian Cognitive Design Production Center for disinformation during the election. The organizations created fake videos and news to manipulate voters.

The United States has imposed sanctions on two organizations linked to Iranian and Russian efforts to disinform American voters ahead of this year's US elections, UNN reports citing the AP.

Details

US intelligence has accused the governments of Russia and Iran of spreading disinformation, including fake videos, news, and social media posts, to manipulate voters and undermine confidence in the US election.

“The governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our electoral processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns,” said Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

In addition, the US authorities said that a Russian group, the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise, was in charge of creating, funding, and spreading disinformation about American candidates, including fake videos created with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the group itself, the new sanctions apply to its director, who reportedly worked closely with Russian military intelligence agents who also oversee cyberattacks and sabotage against the West.

The center also reportedly used artificial intelligence to create fake videos about American candidates, created dozens of fake news websites that looked legitimate, and even paid American web companies to create pro-Russian content.

The Iranian group, the Cognitive Design Production Center, is a subsidiary of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. U.S. officials claim that the center has been operating since at least 2023 to stir up political tensions in the United States.

U.S. intelligence agencies accuse the Iranian government of seeking to encourage protests in the United States over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Iran has also been accused of hacking the accounts of several high-ranking current and former U.S. officials, including senior members of the campaign of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Several months before the election, U.S. intelligence officials said that Russia, Iran, and China sought to undermine confidence in American democracy. They also concluded that Russia sought to support the eventual winner, Trump, who had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed cutting funding for Ukraine, and repeatedly criticized the NATO military alliance.

At the same time, Iran, according to officials, tried to oppose Trump's candidacy. The first administration of the newly elected president terminated the nuclear deal with Iran, reimposed sanctions, and ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, prompting Iranian leaders to vow revenge.

Recall

Romanian intelligence services have uncovered a large-scale Russian campaign to support candidate Kelin Georgescu through TikTok. More than a million euros were spent on promotion through a network of paid accounts

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
