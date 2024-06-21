US imposes sanctions on Kaspersky Lab executives over alleged ties to Russia

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 12 people holding senior positions in the software company Kaspersky Lab, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

The company itself and its chief executive officer were not sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, the agency said. US Treasury sanctions mean blocking the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies in the United States and banning any transactions with such individuals.

One, according to the publication, on the eve of the American Department of Commerce added Kaspersky Lab to its sanctions list on charges of cooperation with the Russian army and Russian cyber intelligence.

The US Department of Commerce measure prohibits Kaspersky Lab, directly or through other entities, from supplying antivirus programs and cybersecurity products to the United States. The agency pointed out the unacceptably high risk of these products for the safety of Americans. The US government is also getting rid of this company's products on its computers.

The US government explained this measure by the need to protect Americans from malicious cyber threats.

"Today's actions against Kaspersky Lab's management underscore our intention to ensure the inviolability of our cyberspace and protect our citizens from malicious cyber threats," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for Counterterrorism and financial intelligence.

The head of the company, Evgeny Kaspersky, who lives in Russia, denies the company's connection with the Russian government, and the Kremlin, reacting to the announcement of sanctions, accused the US government of trying to suppress competition.

Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia