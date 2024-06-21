US imposes sanctions on Kaspersky Lab executives over alleged ties to Russia

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7504 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 105293 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129536 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194643 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236794 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145662 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182156 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 105293 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114250 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4374 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7504 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13162 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14675 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18545 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US imposes sanctions on Kaspersky Lab executives over alleged ties to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23536 views

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials at Kaspersky Lab, citing concerns about its alleged ties to the Russian government and potential cybersecurity risks, while the U.S. Department of Commerce has banned the sale of Kaspersky products in the United States.

US imposes sanctions on Kaspersky Lab executives over alleged ties to Russia

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 12 people holding senior positions in the software company Kaspersky Lab, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

The company itself and its chief executive officer were not sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, the agency said.  US Treasury sanctions mean blocking the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies in the United States and banning any transactions with such individuals.

One, according to the publication, on the eve of the American Department of Commerce added Kaspersky Lab to its sanctions list on charges of cooperation with the Russian army and Russian cyber intelligence.

The US Department of Commerce measure prohibits Kaspersky Lab, directly or through other entities, from supplying antivirus programs and cybersecurity products to the United States. The agency pointed out the unacceptably high risk of these products for the safety of Americans. The US government is also getting rid of this company's products on its computers.

The US government explained this measure by the need to protect Americans from malicious cyber threats.

"Today's actions against Kaspersky Lab's management underscore our intention to ensure the inviolability of our cyberspace and protect our citizens from malicious cyber threats," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for Counterterrorism and financial intelligence.

The head of the company, Evgeny Kaspersky, who lives in Russia, denies the company's connection with the Russian government, and the Kremlin, reacting to the announcement of sanctions, accused the US government of trying to suppress competition.

Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia20.06.24, 17:15 • 16529 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Voice of America
Reuters
United States
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41