Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia

The United States plans to announce new sanctions against Russia, under which Washington will ban the sale of Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software in the United States due to the company's ties with the Russian Federation. About it with reference to its own sources writes Reuters, reports UNN.

The source explained that the company's close ties with the Russian government pose a critical risk. Therefore, the White House is concerned that software access to computer systems may allow it to steal sensitive information from American computers, install malware, or delay critical updates.

A U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson declined to comment, while Kaspersky Lab and the Russian Embassy did not respond to requests for comment. Earlier, Kaspersky stated that it is a private company that is not affiliated with the Russian government.

Reuters explained. that such moves indicate US attempts to suppress any risks of Russian cyber attacks related to Kaspersky software.

New restrictions on incoming sales of Kaspersky software, which will also prohibit downloading software updates, reselling and licensing the product, are expected to take effect on September 29. This way, companies will have time to find alternatives.

Kaspersky has long been under the gun of regulators. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security banned a flagship antivirus product on federal networks.

The ministry explained that Russian legislation allows special services to demand help from Kaspersky and intercept communications through Russian networks.

In June, Washington has already introduced a new large-scale package of sanctions against Russia. The updated list includes more than 300 individuals and legal entities.