Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia

Kyiv

 • 16529 views

The United States plans to announce new sanctions against Russia, banning the sale of Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software in the United States due to concerns about the company's ties to the Russian government and the potential risks of cyber attacks or data theft.

Reuters: the US wants to ban the sale of Kaspersky programs because of the company's ties with Russia

The United States plans to announce new sanctions against Russia, under which Washington will ban the sale of Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software in the United States due to the company's ties with the Russian Federation. About it with reference to its own sources writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details 

The source explained that the company's close ties with the Russian government pose a critical risk. Therefore, the White House is concerned that software access to computer systems may allow it to steal sensitive information from American computers, install malware, or delay critical updates.

EU countries agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia20.06.24, 11:19 • 24482 views

A U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson declined to comment, while Kaspersky Lab and the Russian Embassy did not respond to requests for comment. Earlier, Kaspersky stated that it is a private company that is not affiliated with the Russian government.

 Reuters explained. that  such moves indicate US attempts to suppress any risks of Russian cyber attacks related to Kaspersky software.

New restrictions on incoming sales of Kaspersky software, which will also prohibit downloading software updates, reselling and licensing the product, are expected to take effect on September 29. This way, companies will have time to find alternatives.

Addition

Kaspersky has long been under the gun of regulators. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security banned a flagship antivirus product on federal networks.

The ministry explained that Russian legislation allows special services to demand help from Kaspersky and intercept communications through Russian networks.

Recall

In June, Washington has already introduced a new large-scale package of sanctions against Russia. The updated list includes more than 300 individuals and legal entities. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
European Union
United States
Poland
