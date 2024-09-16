US imposes sanctions on Georgian officials and pro-Russian movement leaders

On Monday, September 16, Washington announced the imposition of sanctions against two Georgian government officials and two individuals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Treasury Department.

Details

The sanctions were imposed in connection with the brutal suppression of peaceful protests and reprisals against political opponents. In particular, the list includes Zviad Kharazishvili, head of the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri. The United States emphasizes that the officials are involved in “brutal repression of peaceful protesters and political opponents.

The US also imposed sanctions on the leaders of the pro-Russian party and Alt-info movement Koku Morgoshia and Zura Maharadze, who are “responsible for suppressing the freedom of peaceful assembly of Georgians participating in the democratic process and peaceful expression.

The Alt-Info movement, founded in 2021, has been marked by pro-Kremlin rhetoric, as well as repeated actions to burn EU flags and attacks on LGBT events in Georgia.

Today's actions underscore our concern about the consequences of anti-democratic actions in Georgia and the attempts of key individuals to use violence and intimidation to achieve their goals - said Bradley Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Recall

Despite calls from international partners, on May 28, the Georgian parliament overrode the presidential veto on the “law on agents”. This law declares all civic and media organizations that receive funding from the country's strategic partners to be agents of foreign influence.

After the law was passed, the European Union suspended some of its aid to Georgia, and the United States postponed military exercises indefinitely. The United States also suspended over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government.

