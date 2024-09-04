In Georgia, members of the parliamentary majority passed a package of bills aimed at combating so-called "LGBT propaganda" in the second reading. "81 deputies voted in favor. There were no opponents, as the entire opposition boycotted the vote, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

"It turns out that this is not a challenge for them, but a challenge for us. Physical and spiritual salvation is not just a challenge, it is a top national priority, and if they are not present (at the meeting), let them be responsible to the voters on October 26," said Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the parliamentary majority.

He considers LGBT propaganda to be an existential challenge that threatens the statehood and even the Georgian language.

"What various conquerors failed to do in relation to Georgia, because we are Georgians and speak the Georgian language, can be done in just two or three generations by LGBT propaganda. All the statistics show this, so this challenge does not just exist, it is a priority national task to resist something that can destroy the nation in two or three generations," he said.

The amendments proposed by the Georgian Dream include a ban on the registration of any marriages other than those between a man and a woman, adoption of minors by homosexual couples, and sex reassignment surgery.

Schools are to be banned from providing information that could be interpreted as "propaganda of belonging to the opposite sex, same-sex relationships or incest." Broadcasters, advertisers, and cinemas will have to edit all content so that it does not mention same-sex relationships.

Russia has introduced similar measures against what the Kremlin considers propaganda against traditional values. Last year, Russia outlawed the "international LGBT public movement". Now, queer people are actually considered extremists there.

The Georgian authorities announced the start of consideration of the initiative a few days after the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which the West calls "Kremlin-inspired" and aimed at civil society and independent media.

The EU has warned that the law on foreign agents will undermine Georgia's chances of joining the community - only six months after the country became a candidate.

Brussels demands that the Georgian government does more to protect human rights, including those of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the ruling Georgian Dream accuses Western partners of using NGOs to spread "LGBT propaganda," organize a coup d'état, and drag the country into a war with Russia.