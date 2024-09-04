Georgian Parliament passes law on “LGBT propaganda” in second reading

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121818 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125122 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154611 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 60337 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 71709 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 44246 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100255 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 80524 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204347 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 28785 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151196 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154391 views
Actual
Georgian Parliament passes law on “LGBT propaganda” in second reading

Georgian Parliament passes law on “LGBT propaganda” in second reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13401 views

Georgia's parliamentary majority has passed a package of laws against “LGBT propaganda” in the second reading. The laws prohibit same-sex marriage, adoption of children by LGBT couples, and restrict information about LGBT people in schools and the media.

In Georgia, members of the parliamentary majority passed a package of bills aimed at combating so-called "LGBT propaganda" in the second reading. "81 deputies voted in favor. There were no opponents, as the entire opposition boycotted the vote, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

"It turns out that this is not a challenge for them, but a challenge for us. Physical and spiritual salvation is not just a challenge, it is a top national priority, and if they are not present (at the meeting), let them be responsible to the voters on October 26," said Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the parliamentary majority.

He considers LGBT propaganda to be an existential challenge that threatens the statehood and even the Georgian language.

"What various conquerors failed to do in relation to Georgia, because we are Georgians and speak the Georgian language, can be done in just two or three generations by LGBT propaganda. All the statistics show this, so this challenge does not just exist, it is a priority national task to resist something that can destroy the nation in two or three generations," he said.

The amendments proposed by the Georgian Dream include a ban on the registration of any marriages other than those between a man and a woman, adoption of minors by homosexual couples, and sex reassignment surgery.

Schools are to be banned from providing information that could be interpreted as "propaganda of belonging to the opposite sex, same-sex relationships or incest." Broadcasters, advertisers, and cinemas will have to edit all content so that it does not mention same-sex relationships.

Add

Russia has introduced similar measures against what the Kremlin considers propaganda against traditional values. Last year, Russia outlawed the "international LGBT public movement". Now, queer people are actually considered extremists there.

The Georgian authorities announced the start of consideration of the initiative a few days after the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which the West calls "Kremlin-inspired" and aimed at civil society and independent media.

The EU has warned that the law on foreign agents will undermine Georgia's chances of joining the community - only six months after the country became a candidate.

Brussels demands that the Georgian government does more to protect human rights, including those of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the ruling Georgian Dream accuses Western partners of using NGOs to spread "LGBT propaganda," organize a coup d'état, and drag the country into a war with Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

Contact us about advertising