US ignored UN human rights meeting: human rights activists sound the alarm

ukenru
05:00 PM • 3598 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 10133 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15638 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16262 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18907 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18070 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39515 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35274 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38058 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29336 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 24682 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32325 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20340 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 14991 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13414 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15615 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16241 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18889 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13809 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39506 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicole Kidman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Belgium
Myrnohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 1044 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 3598 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 11040 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20696 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32703 views
Actual
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
MiG-31

US ignored UN human rights meeting: human rights activists sound the alarm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

The US refused to participate in a UN meeting on the review of the human rights situation, which caused concern among human rights organizations. A State Department representative stated that the US is proud of its human rights record.

US ignored UN human rights meeting: human rights activists sound the alarm

A UN meeting dedicated to reviewing the human rights situation in the United States opened on Friday without US participation. Human rights organizations called its absence an alarming sign of Washington's withdrawal from global engagement on these issues, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the universal periodic review process is an opportunity for governments and human rights organizations to analyze the activities of all 193 UN member states every four to five years and recommend measures to improve them. Rarely does a state not attend the meeting.

A State Department official said the US was proud of its human rights record: "As a founding member of the United Nations and a leading advocate for individual freedoms, we will not allow Human Rights Council (HRC) members like Venezuela, China, or Sudan to lecture us on our human rights situation."

Amnesty International called the US absence a "dereliction of duty."

According to a UN document, the agenda included issues such as US President Donald Trump's policies, such as the deportation of migrants by flights and restrictions on LGBTQ rights, as well as long-standing problems such as the death penalty.

Each government is expected to submit a report on its activities, but the US did not.

UN condemns Trump's plans to resume nuclear weapons testing30.10.25, 19:38 • 3882 views

Addendum

Attempts by the head of the UN Human Rights Council, Jürg Lauber, to engage in dialogue with the US before the meeting were unsuccessful, as the document shows, and he postponed consideration of the issue until next year.

A US representative said the Council had protected human rights violators in the past, adding that its participation in international organizations was aimed at promoting American interests and values.

Sara Decker, a senior attorney at the non-profit organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, said the US absence should be of deep concern to all Americans. "It deprives us of additional oversight of human rights abuses that occur daily under this administration," she said.

Some American officials who oppose Trump came to the UN in Geneva to discuss with other states and NGOs what they called a human rights crisis.

"He (Trump) doesn't want to be held accountable for his continuous human rights violations," Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, told reporters. "We came because the President of the United States is not doing his job," he said.

Cuba's delegate at the meeting condemned the US absence, calling it "irresponsible behavior," and China said it regretted the US decision, which it said showed "disrespect."

Some diplomats were glad they didn't have to face the awkward task of commenting on Trump's actions. "It's a blessing for nervous NATO allies," one Western diplomat said.

In February, Trump ceased engagement with the Geneva Human Rights Council, as he did in his first term. Nevertheless, Washington still submitted a report to the government in 2020, stating that it was "committed to the principle of leading in human rights by example."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World