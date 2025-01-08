The Kursk operation should prove that Ukraine is not losing, and that Russia is actually in a much weaker position today than it was a year ago. This is the opinion of retired U.S. Lieutenant General and former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe Ben Hodges. He said this in a commentary to the Voice of America , reports UNN.

Details

According to Hodges, the Ukrainian army's offensive in Kursk should help change the narrative that “Russia will inevitably win one way or another, and Ukraine cannot stop them.

The lieutenant general said it was “impressive” that Ukrainian troops had held the Kursk bridgehead since August and that Ukraine had been able to build up new forces and prepare a new offensive without Russia noticing.

“This tells me that the Ukrainian forces have become even more experienced and capable of using electronic warfare and what we call operational security,” said Hodges.

In his opinion, the offensive in Kursk also creates political pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who “tried to ignore” the Ukrainian army's operation in the region in August and then twice said that he must be removed by October 1 or January 1.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian command post in Kursk region

“Obviously, they have not succeeded. And so he has a real dilemma that his forces are not able to completely eliminate this foothold of the Ukrainian armed forces inside Russia,” Hodges said.

Also, according to Hodges, the Ukrainian offensive is disrupting the Kremlin's plans to keep the seized Ukrainian territories during future negotiations, stating that “the starting point is what is in place now, these things are being recorded.

“I don't think Russia would have agreed to Ukraine keeping part of the Kursk region. So for me, it underscores the real brilliance of the Ukrainian general staff in launching this counteroffensive back in August,” Hodges said.

Recall

An advisor to the head of the OP reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military was increasing in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

According to the Institute for the Study of War , geolocation footage released on January 5 and 6 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Berdyn, Ruske Porichchya, and Novosotnytske.”

The Telegraph wrote that the Kursk region could likely be the beginning of the end for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2025.