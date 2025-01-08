ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128922 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110955 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132297 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131240 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46742 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101175 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103397 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172745 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193016 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182178 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131240 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132297 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143399 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152131 views
US General Reveals Strategic Importance of Ukrainian Foothold in Kursk Region

US General Reveals Strategic Importance of Ukrainian Foothold in Kursk Region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29495 views

Ben Hodges called it “impressive” that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have held a foothold in the Kursk region since August. According to him, this creates political pressure on Putin and demonstrates the growing capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

The Kursk operation should prove that Ukraine is not losing, and that Russia is actually in a much weaker position today than it was a year ago. This is the opinion of retired U.S. Lieutenant General and former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe Ben Hodges. He said this in a commentary to the Voice of America , reports UNN

Details

According to Hodges, the Ukrainian army's offensive in Kursk should help change the narrative that “Russia will inevitably win one way or another, and Ukraine cannot stop them.

The lieutenant general said it was “impressive” that Ukrainian troops had held the Kursk bridgehead since August and that Ukraine had been able to build up new forces and prepare a new offensive without Russia noticing.

“This tells me that the Ukrainian forces have become even more experienced and capable of using electronic warfare and what we call operational security,” said Hodges.

In his opinion, the offensive in Kursk also creates political pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who “tried to ignore” the Ukrainian army's operation in the region in August and then twice said that he must be removed by October 1 or January 1.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian command post in Kursk region
07.01.25, 16:20 • 22214 views

“Obviously, they have not succeeded. And so he has a real dilemma that his forces are not able to completely eliminate this foothold of the Ukrainian armed forces inside Russia,” Hodges said.

Also, according to Hodges, the Ukrainian offensive is disrupting the Kremlin's plans to keep the seized Ukrainian territories during future negotiations, stating that “the starting point is what is in place now, these things are being recorded.

“I don't think Russia would have agreed to Ukraine keeping part of the Kursk region. So for me, it underscores the real brilliance of the Ukrainian general staff in launching this counteroffensive back in August,” Hodges said.

Recall

An advisor to the head of the OP reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military was increasing in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

According to the Institute for the Study of War , geolocation footage released on January 5 and 6 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Berdyn, Ruske Porichchya, and Novosotnytske.” 

The Telegraph wrote that the Kursk region could likely be the beginning of the end for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2025.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
News of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine

