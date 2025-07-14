US for years "provided free services" to other countries in defense – Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has for years "provided free services" to other countries in the field of defense, which cost American taxpayers trillions of dollars. He stated this in his post on Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

He emphasized that the US has been "ripped off for decades in trade and military spending" and stated that this "cost the country trillions of dollars."

Countries should relax and say: thank you for years of carefree living, but we know that now you must do what is right for America. We must respond by saying: thank you for understanding the situation we are in. Very grateful! — he wrote.

Addition

Since taking office, Trump has pressured US allies to increase their spending, particularly on defense. Much of his criticism has focused on NATO member states, among which the US has historically been considered one of the highest in terms of military spending.

"To be free, we must be feared": France increases military spending by billions of euros - Macron