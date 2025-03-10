Fighters intercepted a plane near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in US
Kyiv • UNN
Air Force fighters in U.S. intercepted a civilian aircraft on Sunday that was flying in a temporarily restricted airspace near Donald Trump's home in Florida, resulting in more than 20 violations since the U.S. president took office on January 20, AP reports, writes UNN.
Details
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) stated in a statement that the Sunday incident occurred while Trump was finishing a round of golf at his golf course in West Palm Beach, and F-16s used flares to attract the attention of the civilian pilot. The jets also conducted an interception on Saturday morning shortly after Trump arrived at the course from his private club and residence, Mar-a-Lago.
According to officials, the incursions into the airspace in the heavily congested airspace of South Florida prompted the fighter intercepts, but did not alter Trump's schedule or affect his safety. NORAD says that the flares may have been visible from the ground, but they burn out quickly and pose no danger.
Addendum
Federal officials maintain a permanent flight restriction over Trump's club, which extends for a radius of 30 nautical miles when the U.S. president is in residence.
Violations and interceptions are relatively common, but NORAD is sounding the alarm over the frequency of incursions since Trump's inauguration, saying it has responded to more than 20 incidents and blames civilian pilots for failing to check for airspace restrictions before takeoff.