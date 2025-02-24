US does not want to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for resource deal - CNN

According to a Ukrainian source at CNN, official Kyiv has finalized the draft resource agreement between the US and Ukraine, doing "everything possible" in line with the goal of organizing "acceptable conditions." However, according to the source, Washington is resisting the issue of "including security guarantees." Reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The most problematic clauses have already been removed from the draft, but the American side is very much opposed to the inclusion of security guarantees in the document - CNN received the information from one of its sources familiar with the negotiations between Kyiv and Washington.

The finalized draft of the Ukrainian-American agreement on resources was presented in Washington. According to a Ukrainian source, everything is ready on the Ukrainian side.

We finalized the project. We did our best to make the conditions acceptable. As a result, this is a framework agreement on how to create a fund for the recovery of Ukraine. There is a separate agreement on how it will work."

According to the clarification, the draft agreement focuses on the creation of a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. However, there are still problematic technical details. Among them are security guarantees for Ukraine. This issue remains for further discussion, a Ukrainian source familiar with the negotiations said.

The United States is trying to gain access to Ukraine's mineral resources. The administration of US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The President of Ukraine refused to sign the document on the transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US due to the lack of security guarantees.

Ukraine has sent the US a new draft agreement on preferential access to natural resources. US National Security Advisor Michael Volz said the agreement would be signed "in a very short time".