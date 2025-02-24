ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US does not want to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for resource deal - CNN

US does not want to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in exchange for resource deal - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21470 views

Kyiv finalizes the draft resource agreement with the United States, making the terms “acceptable.” Washington resists the inclusion of security guarantees in the document on access to Ukrainian minerals.

According to a Ukrainian source at CNN, official Kyiv has finalized the draft resource agreement between the US and Ukraine, doing "everything possible" in line with the goal of organizing "acceptable conditions." However, according to the source, Washington is resisting the issue of "including security guarantees." Reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The most problematic clauses have already been removed from the draft, but the American side is very much opposed to the inclusion of security guarantees in the document

- CNN received the information from one of its sources familiar with the negotiations between Kyiv and Washington. 

The finalized draft of the Ukrainian-American agreement on resources was presented in Washington. According to a Ukrainian source, everything is ready on the Ukrainian side.

We finalized the project. We did our best to make the conditions acceptable. As a result, this is a framework agreement on how to create a fund for the recovery of Ukraine. There is a separate agreement on how it will work." 

According to the clarification, the draft agreement focuses on the creation of a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. However, there are still problematic technical details. Among them are security guarantees for Ukraine. This issue remains for further discussion, a Ukrainian source familiar with the negotiations said.

HelpHelp

The United States is trying to gain access to Ukraine's mineral resources. The administration of US President Donald Trump offered Ukraine to give them 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The President of Ukraine refused to sign the document on the transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US due to the lack of security guarantees.

Ukraine has sent the US a new draft agreement on preferential access to natural resources. US National Security Advisor Michael Volz said the agreement would be signed "in a very short time".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

