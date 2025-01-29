US dismisses case against two Trump associates in document scandal

In the United States, prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two individuals believed to be close to President Donald Trump. Both were suspected of helping to obstruct the investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

We are talking about Walt Nauta, who served as the president's personal valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, a real estate manager.

The decision to dismiss the case has yet to be confirmed by a federal appeals court. If this happens, the charges against Nauta and De Oliveira, who, along with Trump, were accused of illegally storing classified material and attempting to prevent the return of documents to the US government, will be finally dropped.

It is worth noting that last year, District Judge Eileen Cannon dismissed the charges against Trump and his associates, justifying her decision by the illegality of the appointment of Special Counsel Smith. Now, the prosecutors' move is likely to cement this decision, although the Justice Department has appealed it, claiming that it is inconsistent with case law.

It also became known that in the last days of Joe Biden's presidency, the Department of Justice decided not to publish part of Smith's report on the case, as it could have affected the legal prospects of Nauta and De Oliveira. Now that the investigation against them has been terminated, it may mean the final closure of one of the most high-profile proceedings related to the US president.

Court suspends Trump's executive order to freeze federal grants