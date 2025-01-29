US dismisses case against two Trump associates in document scandal

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80540 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97676 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107562 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110501 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103756 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 54111 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54111 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118917 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118917 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60055 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113542 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80477 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166731 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156511 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 24708 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24708 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 28054 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28054 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118917 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140097 views
US dismisses case against two Trump associates in document scandal
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 26746 views

US dismisses case against two Trump associates in document scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26746 views

The U.S. Attorney's Office has closed the criminal prosecution of two people from Donald Trump's entourage. They were suspected of obstructing an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

In the United States, prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two individuals believed to be close to President Donald Trump. Both were suspected of helping to obstruct the investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

We are talking about Walt Nauta, who served as the president's personal valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, a real estate manager.

The decision to dismiss the case has yet to be confirmed by a federal appeals court. If this happens, the charges against Nauta and De Oliveira, who, along with Trump, were accused of illegally storing classified material and attempting to prevent the return of documents to the US government, will be finally dropped.

It is worth noting that last year, District Judge Eileen Cannon dismissed the charges against Trump and his associates, justifying her decision by the illegality of the appointment of Special Counsel Smith. Now, the prosecutors' move is likely to cement this decision, although the Justice Department has appealed it, claiming that it is inconsistent with case law.

It also became known that in the last days of Joe Biden's presidency, the Department of Justice decided not to publish part of Smith's report on the case, as it could have affected the legal prospects of Nauta and De Oliveira. Now that the investigation against them has been terminated, it may mean the final closure of one of the most high-profile proceedings related to the US president.

Court suspends Trump's executive order to freeze federal grants29.01.25, 05:57 • 29300 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

