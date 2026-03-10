US did not disclose details of Trump's conversation with Putin to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information from the American side regarding the content of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, certain signals regarding the negotiations may come through intelligence, but officially the US has not provided Kyiv with the details of this conversation.

I have no additional information. Personally, what they talked about, I know a few details from intelligence, but I will not talk about it yet. – Zelenskyy noted.

He also commented on information that during the conversation, Trump allegedly told Putin about his desire for a quick ceasefire.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had previously supported such an idea.

As for the ceasefire first – you know, we have always supported such a position. – said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the Ukrainian side is in constant contact with American partners, but the details of the negotiations between Washington and Moscow are not currently being disclosed.

We are in daily contact with the Americans. But they have not yet disclosed the details of their conversation with the Russians. - added Zelenskyy.

It should be recalled that the planned negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which were supposed to take place this week in Turkey, have been postponed to the next.

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. As reported by Russian media, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov, the conversation concerned Iran and Ukraine.