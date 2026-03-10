$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
US did not disclose details of Trump's conversation with Putin to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

Ukraine has not received official details of Trump's negotiations with Putin from the US. Zelenskyy confirmed his readiness to discuss a ceasefire.

US did not disclose details of Trump's conversation with Putin to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information from the American side regarding the content of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, certain signals regarding the negotiations may come through intelligence, but officially the US has not provided Kyiv with the details of this conversation.

I have no additional information. Personally, what they talked about, I know a few details from intelligence, but I will not talk about it yet.

– Zelenskyy noted.

He also commented on information that during the conversation, Trump allegedly told Putin about his desire for a quick ceasefire.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had previously supported such an idea.

As for the ceasefire first – you know, we have always supported such a position.

– said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that the Ukrainian side is in constant contact with American partners, but the details of the negotiations between Washington and Moscow are not currently being disclosed.

We are in daily contact with the Americans. But they have not yet disclosed the details of their conversation with the Russians.

- added Zelenskyy.

It should be recalled that the planned negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which were supposed to take place this week in Turkey, have been postponed to the next.

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. As reported by Russian media, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov, the conversation concerned Iran and Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

